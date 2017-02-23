Chris Jericho Responds To Kevin Owens’ Attack

For the first time since he was viciously betrayed by his best friend during last week’s Festival of Friendship, Chris Jericho returned at Wednesday’s WWE live event from Dusseldorf, Germany.

Jericho was selling the effects of his vicious attack while sporting crutches and a neck brace. He cut a promo vowing revenge on his former best friend, but was interrupted by Owens, who proceeded to beat Jericho down again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to SE Scoops, Roman Reigns came out for the save, setting up the show’s main event. In a No Holds Barred match, Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain the RAW Universal Championship.

Will Jericho return to RAW this coming Monday as Goldberg and Owens promote their Fastlane main event?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW / CM Punk Responds To The Rock / Rock Comments On WWE’s Unhappiness With CM Punk Stunt