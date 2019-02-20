WWE: Carmella Returns to Instagram After Corey Graves Scandal

The WWE Universe was rocked by a scandal in recent days after Corey Graves’ wife alleged that the commentator had been having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella, but Carmella seems to have taken things in stride and returned to Instagram on Tuesday.

The athlete shared a photo of herself standing backstage in an arena wearing a yellow and black snakeskin jacket and skirt over a black top along with black ankle boots, her dark hair pulled off her face.

She didn’t offer much along with the photo, captioning the post simply with black and yellow heart emojis.

She also posted several photos on her Instagram Story, including the shot she shared as a post and photos of herself and WWE Superstar R-Truth doing press.

The 31-year-old’s most recent Instagram post had been on Saturday, with Carmella posting a photo of herself with fellow Superstar Natalya’s cat, 2Pawz.

On Sunday, Graves’ wife, Amy Polinksy, alleged on Instagram that Graves cheated on her with Carmella.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long. [Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

It’s currently unclear whether Graves and his wife were together when the alleged affair with Carmella took place, as sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Graves and Polinsky have been in the divorce process for six months, two of which Graves has spent living elsewhere.

The source added that Graves told Polinksy over the weekend that he was seeing someone else, which led to her public declaration.

On Sunday night, Carmella was booed during the WWE elimination chamber event, though it seems WWE fans will be seeing more of the drama surrounding the pair as Graves told someone in a text message shared by Polinsky that the E! reality show Total Divas had contacted him.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” the message read. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Carmella joined the Total Divas cast during Season 7 but did not appear during Season 8. If Graves’ message is accurate, she’ll likely be back for Season 9, which will see a major cast shakeup with the reported departure of the Bella Twins and arrival of Ronda Rousey.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carmellawwe