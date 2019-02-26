WWE: Carmella Reveals Cryptic Posts About ‘Truth’ Amid Corey Graves Scandal

While Carmella has not publicly commented on the current coverage of her alleged relationship with Corey Graves, the WWE star has used her Instagram Story to shed a little light on the situation with a few carefully chosen quotes, seemingly indicating that she’s not too pleased with the way things are playing out.

The athlete shared the first message on her Story on Sunday, Feb. 24, posting an image that read, “Three things cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carmella had been accused by Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, of having an affair with the WWE personality during his marriage. Recent reports allege that Graves and Polinsky were separated when Graves began his relationship with Carmella, which could be the “truth” Carmella’s post is referring to.

On Monday, she continued her quote spree with some words from Wayne Dyer.

“How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours,” the image shared.

She followed that with a quote from PR guru Kelly Cutrone, which read, “Follow your intuition. Be smart, be brave, tell the truth. [And] don’t take any s—.” Carmella also encouraged her followers to “Be kind, it’s gangster.”

On Feb. 17, Polinsky had used social media to allege that Graves was having an affair with Carmella during their marriage.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” she wrote in the now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long. [Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Despite the post’s message, sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Graves and Polinsky have been in the divorce process for six months, two of which Graves has spent living elsewhere. The source added that Graves told Polinksy last weekend that he was seeing someone else, which led to her public message to her husband and Carmella.

WWE fans may get to see some of that drama play out on the next season of Total Divas, as Graves told someone in a text message shared by Polinsky that the E! reality show had contacted him.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” the message read. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Carmella appeared on Total Divas during Season 7 but was not featured for Season 8. If Graves’ message is accurate, she’ll likely be back for Season 9, which will see a major cast change with the reported departure of the Bella Twins and speculated arrival of Ronda Rousey.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carmellawwe