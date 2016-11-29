WWE Cancels One Of Its Longest Running Shows

In with the new, out with the old. For all the fans clamoring for more Darren Young or Sin Cara matches, we have some bad news for you. With the emergence of the new Cruiserweight division show, 205 Live, which is set to officially debut tonight following SmackDown Live, WWE announced they will cease to record and broadcast the show, WWE Superstars.

WWE feels that by replacing Superstars with 205 Live it will add greater value to the WWE Network, especially considering the Crusiweright division will not just be a rehash of matches that weren’t good enough to make it to RAW.

Main Event, which had been taped on Tuesdays, will now tape prior to Monday’s WWE RAW.

WWE Superstars originally launched in the late 1980’s and was a forerunner to Monday Night RAW in 1993. The show was used to further storylines and new directions before becoming a magazine style show with a move to the USA Network in the mid 90s.

The show would continue to air until 2001 where it ended its original run on TNN. The show’s current incarnation was launched for WGN America in April 2009 and broadcast on international syndication. Superstars was moved to WWE.com in 2011 before its final move to the WWE Network in 2014.

Before this news broke, I didn’t even realize Superstars was still on the Network, but I would now like to send my heartflelt condolences out to all the die hard Curtis Axel fans. This must be a dark day for you.

Both of you.