Brock Lesnar Issues Wrestlemania Challenge

After being devastated and eliminated from the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW with his advocate, Paul Heyman, to stake his claim as the greatest conquerer of all time. Heyman said that no matter what Lesnar had accomplished, the “yeah but he lost to Goldberg” still hung over his head.

In an attempt to erase the “yeah but” from Lesnar’s legacy forever, Heyman challenged Goldberg to one final match at Wrestlemania 33.

As we reported earlier, Goldberg is also set to have a main event match at WWE Fastlane. The rumors are that the match could be for the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. If Goldberg were to win the championship, he would presumably take into his Mania match with Lesnar, thus raising the stakes even higher for their third and final bout.

Goldberg took to Twitter to announce that he would answer the challenge on next Monday’s RAW.

Are you ready to see these two future WWE Hall of Famer’s square off one more time?

