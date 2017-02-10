Bray Wyatt Responds To Comments About John Cena Being On A Different Level

USA Today’s “For The Win” section has a new interview with Bray Wyatt, who was promoting this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. In the article Wyatt responded to a comment John Cena recently made about he and AJ Styles being “on a different level” than everyone else in the Chamber.

“(Laughing) … I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline Wrestlemania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

The Eater of Worlds also discussed what the WWE Championship would mean to him.

“It’s power, man. Who in the world doesn’t want power? You walk into the WWE and there should only be one goal and that is the goal — to obtain that power is to rule the world in my eyes. It’s something like a magnet that I hold up that I say, “Look at me, listen to me, I am your leader.”

On my last day in NXT, I told the world I was going to do this and I was going to come here and dominate this place and change the world. To see that finally coming through and to know that I can go in and destroy everyone in the Elimination Chamber, I owe this to the people that have followed me. I owe this to them. I’m ready to lose my life for this. I don’t know that anyone else is willing to do the same so I’m very dangerous in there.”

