WWE: Braun Strowman Destroys Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

In the main event of tonight’s RAW from Columbus, OH, Braun Strowman finally made his presence felt in the main event scene. After RAW GM, Mick Foley failed to allow Sami Zayn to participate in tonight’s RAW, Strowman vowed to make his presence felt in the arena.

Braun’s “everyong will fall” mantra came to fruition earlier in the evening when he interrupted the Sin Cara and Titus Oneal match to throw Sin Cara off the stage into a pile of Christmas trees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the main event tag team battle between team JeriKO taking on Rollins and Reigns, Strowman once again made his way to the ring where he left both former Shield members on the mat after a vicious powerslam.

Owens and Jericho managed to escape the wrath of Braun, but will they be able to harness the beast’s powers to help keep Rollins and Reigns away from Owens’ Universal championship when Jericho is suspended in a shark cage above the ring at the 2017 Royal Rumble?

If the rumors are true, this could be the beginning of a Wrestlemania program between Reigns and Strowman. The former Wyatt family member has yet to have been pinned or covered on WWE television.

MORE WWE: UFC’s Paige VanZant Wants To Take On The Rock When She Gets To WWE / Mick Foley To Undergo Hip Surgery / Bray Wyatt Wants To Take The Miz’s Title / WWE Teases Lana Becoming An NXT Wrestler / 5 Greatest Trios In WWE History / Chyna Autopsy Results Revealed / Triple H Confirms Talks With Ronda Rousey / Jerry Lawler Reveals Why He Is No Longer On TV / Brock Lesnar Suspended For One Year