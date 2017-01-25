WWE

WWE: Big Name Added To The Royal Rumble

Weeeeeellllll … it’s the Big Show! This afternoon the WWE announced that legendary big man, the Big Show will be added to the 2017 Royal Rumble!

In his illustrious 21 year career, Show has never won a Royal Rumble. It should be noted that Show is currently in the best shape of his life. While a match with Shaq is supposedly already set for Wrestlemania 33, a Rumble victory could change those plans altogether.

With Show, Braun Strowman, and Undertaker already listed for the Rumble, we are just a Kane away from this being the greatest big man Rumble in WWE history.

Are you happy to see Show back in the WWE?

