WWE: Big Name Added To The Royal Rumble

Weeeeeellllll … it’s the Big Show! This afternoon the WWE announced that legendary big man, the Big Show will be added to the 2017 Royal Rumble!

#RAW EXCLUSIVE: A BIG name has been added to the #RoyalRumble Match this Sunday. @MikeRomeWWE has all the details. pic.twitter.com/Dal1tHZFwU — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2017

In his illustrious 21 year career, Show has never won a Royal Rumble. It should be noted that Show is currently in the best shape of his life. While a match with Shaq is supposedly already set for Wrestlemania 33, a Rumble victory could change those plans altogether.

With Show, Braun Strowman, and Undertaker already listed for the Rumble, we are just a Kane away from this being the greatest big man Rumble in WWE history.

Are you happy to see Show back in the WWE?

