WWE Reportedly Changing Big Cass’ Name Back to Colin Cassady

It looks like Big Cass is getting his old name back.

WWE filed the trademark for “Colin Cassady” back on March 30 according to IWNerd.com, the same name Cass went by when he first joined the company back in 2011 under the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory.

The seven-foot wrestler made a name for himself as a tag team wrestler in NXT alongside Enzo Amore. While the two never managed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, they did manage to become fan favorites with the crowd at Full Sail University.

The duo debuted on Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 32, initially feuding with The Dudley Boyz and the Vaudevillians. During a tag team championship No. 1 contender’s tournament, the two hit their first roadblock when Amore suffered a concussion during a match at Payback. Cass’ name was changed from Colin Cassady to Big Cass around that time, and the two returned to action at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Just like in NXT, the two were unable to become tag team champions while on the main roster. In May 2017 the signs of a split first appeared when Amore was found knocked unconscious backstage during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Cass was revealed to be the culprit two months later and officially turned on Amore, claiming he was being held back thanks to his tag partner’s big mouth. After weeks of brawling, the two had a match at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in July 2017, where Cass won in just over five minutes.

As the feud continued, Amore befriended another giant on the roster in Big Show. Cass and Show faced off in a match at SummerSlam with Amore suspended in a shark cage above the ring. Amore slipped out of the cage mid-match, only to receive a big boot from Cass for his troubles.

On the Aug. 21 edition of Raw, the two had one final match in a Brooklyn Street Fight, which Amore won only after Cass suffered a legitimate torn ACL. Cass hasn’t been seen on television since, though he is reportedly medically cleared to return.

With Cass out of the picture, Amore went on to join the cruiserweight division and become the top heel on 205 Live after cheating to win the championship from Neville. However, Amore was suspended and eventually released from the company in January after a woman accused him of raping her in a hotel room back in October.