WWE: Batista Comments On Possible Wrestlemania Match With The Rock

With the start of a new year, wrestling fans all around the world have begun gearing up their excitement for the road to Wrestlemania. Part of that preparation includes guessing and even fantasy booking which matches should headline the WWE’s annual showcase.

This year, one of the long shot matches that has been speculated on is the rumored in-ring conclusion to the on set feud that allegedly took place this summer between The Rock and Vin Diesel during the filming of The Fate of the Furious.

While getting Vin Diesel in proper ring shape seems like a long shot, one fan took to Twitter to offer the solution of having Vin be the special guest referee of a match between The Rock and another former WWE champion turned Hollywood star–Dave Batista.

Batista was kind enough to respond to the fan:

The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016

Perhaps Batista is not a huge fan of the Fast and Furious franchise. Batista last returned to the WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where he would win and go on to main event Wrestlemania 30 in a triple threat match with Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

Since his last departure, the former Evolution member has been critical of how his return was handled as well as the current WWE product in general.

Would you like to see Batista and The Rock face off at Wrestlemania?

