WWE App Spoils Two Huge Names For Superstar Shake-Up?

While the WWE Universe is counting down the hours until the RAW and Smackdown rosters get thrown into upheaval with Vince McMahon’s Superstar Shake-Up, it appears WWE may have already tipped their hand about one of the major trades that will be taking place.

The WWE Slam trading card game app posted an update about a new card set that will be available during the Superstar Shake-up tonight. The set will have new red base cards for wrestlers that move to RAW, and dark blue base cards for stars that switch to Smackdown.

The image used for the update features the unmistakable outline of AJ Styles on a red RAW card and what clearly appears to be Charlotte on a blue one. As we reported last week, both have been rumored to switch brands.

We certainly hope these rumors prove to be true as AJ Styles move to RAW made it into our 5 Storylines We Want To See Come Out Of The Superstar Shake-up. Not only would he have a chance to re-form the WWE’s version of The Bullet Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but there are several amazing feuds awaiting him on Monday nights.

Charlotte has accomplished everything she could ever hope for on RAW and there are only so many other times we can watch her face Sasha Banks and Bayley before we grow tired of all three of them. A move to Tuesday nights could allow her to quickly ascend back to her rightful place as a champion.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Charlotte posted an image of herself out this morning with the #SuperstarShakeUp hashtag.

It’s certainly possible the silhouetted card images are purely coincidental, but considering AJ has already switched to new red and black merchandise, we’d assume the trades will be happening. Here are 5 Trades we’d like to see come out of this week’s Shake-Up.

