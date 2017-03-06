WWE Announces Rick Rude For the 2017 Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame just got a little more “Ravishing,” as Rick Rude has been revealed as the latest inductee into the Class of 2017. The news was broken first by Bleacher Report, who also revealed that Rude will be inducted by one of his greatest rivals, 2009 inductee Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Rude is a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and WCW International World Heavyweight Champion, but what he’s most remembered for is his macho ladies man gimmick that featured him telling the fat, out of shape crowd to keep the noise down while he took his robe off as well as him airbrushing his opponents on his tights.

Rude is also remembered as the only person to be on WCW Monday Night Nitro and Monday Night Raw the same night. Raw was prerecorded and showed up live on Nitro. It was pretty mindblowing for its time. Having to retire in 1994 after a match against Sting, Rude found new life as a founding member of the original D-Generation X stable along with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna.

Though he passed away in 1999, Rude has left an impression on the industry as one of the most stellar physical specimens and mic workers of his generation.

The Ravishing One will be inducted along side Kurt Angle, DDP, The Rock N Roll Express, Beth Phoenix and Teddy Long.

