WWE Drops Major Royal Rumble Announcement

We’re only days away from the 2017 Royal Rumble, but it’s not too soon to make your plans for next year’s Rumble. Yesterday, the WWE revealed that the Rumble will be on it’s way to the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia.

Here is the official press release from the WWE.

“STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced today that the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will host the 30th anniversary of WWE Royal Rumble® on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

As part of Royal Rumble Weekend, WWE will host four consecutive nights of action at Wells Fargo Center with NXT® TakeOver® on Saturday, January 27, 2018; WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28, 2018; WWE Monday Night Raw® on Monday, January 29, 2018; and WWE SmackDown® Live on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Ticket information about these events will be announced in the future at wwe.com.

“We are very happy to continue Philadelphia’s amazing relationship with WWE by bringing Royal Rumble back to our city,” said Larry Needle, Executive Director of PHL Sports, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to working closely with WWE to build a great fan experience for all those attending from around the world.”

“We have had a long-standing relationship with WWE that dates back to 1974 at the Spectrum,” said Comcast Spectacor’s John Page, President, Wells Fargo Complex. “The Wells Fargo Center has hosted many incredible WWE events over the past 20 years, including WrestleMania XV (1999). Royal Rumble 2018 will build on that success as we will welcome WWE fans from all over the world to Philadelphia.”

“We are excited to have Philadelphia serve as host to one of WWE’s biggest events of 2018,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We look forward to an unprecedented four consecutive nights of WWE action at Wells Fargo Center as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Royal Rumble.”

Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest events of the year and officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania. The event is highlighted by a 30-man Royal Rumble match featuring Superstars from both Raw® and SmackDown®, with the winner receiving a Championship opportunity atWrestleMania. The event will be broadcast around the world live on WWE Network. The 2018 Royal Rumble marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious event, which was first held in January 1988 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, ONT.”

You have a full year to prepare yourself for the brother vs brother promos. This year’s Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday, January 29 live at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

