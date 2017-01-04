WWE: Alberto Del Rio Arrested After Austrian Club Brawl

The post-WWE story of Alberto Del Rio continues to be far more interesting than his tenure inside the ring. According to the Austrian website KRONE, Del Rio was arrested in Austria on Friday, December 30th following a brawl in an Austrian nightclub.

Del Rio and his brother, El Hijo del Dos Caras, reportedly left an indy wrestling event in Leoben, Austria, and ended up getting into the altercation with other club goers. Following the club brawl, Del Rio and his brother were taken to the police precinct, where the two reportedly got into a fist fight with each other as Del Rio was trying to calm his brother down. Del Rio’s brother remains hospitalized following the fight, which was said to leave the walls of the police station bloody.

It was also reported that police at the precinct had to use ankle shackles to restrain Del Rio after he destroyed the ties that were originally used to restrain his arms.

Paige was not with Del Rio in Austria. Del Rio was of course released from jail as he was in Tampa yesterday with his fiance Paige, but he was reportedly booted out of the country 24 hours earlier than planned.

The WWE released Del Rio when he got physical with a backstage employee. Apparently, the employee refused to apologize for racist remarks. Since leaving, Del Rio has allegedly been in several out of the ring altercations, including beating up a wrestling ninja turtle, a stabbing, and an altercation with hecklers that ended up getting Paige temporarily arrested. While many of these incidents appear to have been the result of others actions, there is still no word on what started the Austrian club brawl.

Del Rio’s new fiance took to Twitter yesterday to announce the couple’s engagment, saying “I am the luckiest girl alive.”

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. 😍😍😍😍😍 love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

Del Rio has yet to comment on the arrest, but did take to Twitter to respond to some detractors of his new engagement.

That’s what your mom said hahahaha https://t.co/9FwEFqM2Dg — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 2, 2017

