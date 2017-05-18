Former WWE Star Al Snow Explains His Arrest

What do we want? An explanation. What do we need? Well, the same, actually. Former WWE star, Al Snow, was arrested on Monday night. According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Snow was charged with failure to appear in court. The former Hardcore Champion took to Twitter yesterday to clear up the incident, stating it was all a misunderstanding.

In a series of tweets, Snow said Wednesday that a typo was to blame for his arrest: “To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from two years ago, broken light and expired insurance ID card. Took care of it, but thanks to a typo … there was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of. My car was having trouble, three police approached and asked for ID, and I was taken … in and paid a $234 fine and was released. A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I’ve spent time in the big house lol. Be careful.”

During the Attitude Era, Snow famously carried his mannequin head, named Head, to the ring with him and would listen to it during matches. Snow was a six-time Hardcore champion, one-time European champion and one-time Tag Team champion. He was also a member of the hilarious J.O.B. Squad and his “what do we want?” call and response with the crowd became one of the more memorable catch phrases of the time.

Near the end of 2015, Al Snow started a training academy, which is based in the UK. He along with other professional wrestlers (including Joe E Legend, Doug Williams, Phil Powers, Jonny Storm, John Klinger, and many more) held tryouts in February 2016. They have also announced that their training school will be launched sometime in May.

The 53 year old Snow currently works for Impact Wrestling as an agent and some time on-air talent.

Thankfully, as far as former wrestler run-in with the law stories go, this one is pretty tame.

