Ronda Rousey Makes WrestleMania Debut in Roddy Piper Inspired Gear

Ronda Rousey just showed up to her WrestleMania debut in classic style!

It’s no secret that the former UFC Champion has made a concerted effort to pay homage to the late Rowdy Roddy Piper. Well, brought her affinity for Hot Rod to WWE’s biggest stage and rocked a Piper inspired outfit for her match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

This story is developing…

