Ronda Rousey Makes WrestleMania Debut in Roddy Piper Inspired Gear

Ronda Rousey just showed up to her WrestleMania debut in classic style!

It’s no secret that the former UFC Champion has made a concerted effort to pay homage to the late Rowdy Roddy Piper. Well, brought her affinity for Hot Rod to WWE’s biggest stage and rocked a Piper inspired outfit for her match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Oh, she is here! And she has a smile on her face. Nervousness? None. @RondaRousey has arrived at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NJOAtud15Q — WWE (@WWEIndia) April 9, 2018

This is it. @RondaRousey makes her WWE debut at #WrestleMania HUGE pop! pic.twitter.com/IByyTKlIyM — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 9, 2018

One very big difference between Ronda Rousey’s UFC entrances and her WWE debut? She smiled the whole time. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 9, 2018

