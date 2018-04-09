Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas is WWE Referee John Cone’s Son

The WWE Universe was taken aback on Sunday when Braun Strowman decided his mystery partner for the Raw Tag Team Championship match would be a fan in the crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“The Monster Among Men” wound up picking a 10-year-old fan named Nicholas, and together the two defeated Cesaro and Sheamus (with Strowman doing all of the work) to become tag champs.

Well it turns out Nicholas is not just some random kid. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, he is actually the son of WWE referee John Cone.

“It was good, I enjoyed it,” Nicholas said in a backstage interview after the match.

After failing to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman inserted himself into a tag team battle royal to determine who would take on The Bar at WWE’s biggest show of the year. However, general manager Kurt Angle told Strowman the following week that he needed to find a tag team partner. Names like Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, one of wrestlers on the NXT roster and even James Ellsworth were rumored to fill that potential spot, but that proved to not be the case.

While some fans weren’t happy with the choice, the victory does give Strowman his first championship in the WWE since he first debuted with the company back in 2015.

Cone began his career as a professional wrestling referee back in 1995 and has been with the WWE since 2006. He and his family are originally from Kansas City, and he was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

Strowman’s championship win was just one of many huge moments during WrestleMania 34. Lesnar successfully defended his title against Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles overcame Shinsuke Nakamura only to receive a low blow after the match, Nia Jax became Raw Women’s Champion for the first time by defeating Alexa Bliss, the Bludgeon Brothers became tag champs for the first time by defeating both the Usos and The New Day and Seth Rollins kicked off the night by becoming a grand slam champion, pinning The Miz to become Intercontinental Champion.

The episode of Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania has become one of the most exciting nights of the year, and Monday’s upcoming episode looks to be no exception. Not only will fans get the fallout from all of the championship matches, but stars from the injured reserve list and NXT could show up as well.