WWE Rumors: Full WrestleMania 34 Card Revealed

Even though WrestleMania 34 is still more than two months away, its full card may have already been decided.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that they have the complete line-up for April 8th’s New Orleans mega show. It goes without saying that this card is subject to change, but at the moment, this is the likely direction WWE will take into the Superdome.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Undertaker vs. John Cena Ronda Rousey’s Debut The Miz vs. Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Asuka vs. Charlotte

Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan

Per the Observer, WWE is also planning to have two battle Royals as well. Another point to note is that tag team wrestling is absent altogether. We can expect this to be amended in as we march towards ‘Mania – it’s hard to imagine that the Usos, who have never had a stand-alone Wrestlemania match, being kept off of this card.

Anyways, the show above offers plenty of talking points. Asuka flipping to SmackDown to challenge Charlotte Flair is worth a raise of the eyebrows. However, it’s a clever concept as that allows Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax to finish the story they started back in October.

Even though the Undertaker did next to nothing at RAW 25, his match against Cena is all but locked. The same goes for Lesnar and Reigns, as we can expect that showdown to cement after Elimination Chamber.

The remaining questions fall to Ronda Rousey and The Miz. Rousey is the show’s wildcard as WWE could justify using her in several different spots, including Championship matches. However, a mixed tag team match with Stephania Mcmahon and Triple H seems most likely.

For the Miz, there’s already word going around that he may not be available for the show. He and Maryse are expecting their first born child on or around WrestleMania 34 and the Intercontinental Champion has already made it clear that he will not miss that moment.

That would leave Braun Strowman, WWE hottest act, without a WrestleMania dancing partner. However, there’s a growing sentiment that he could fill in as Rousey’s tag partner – if The Rock can’t do it.

While you can expect most of these matches on April 8th, we still have plenty of time for WWE to call an audible. In short, take this card with the proverbial grain of salt.