Could Tag Team Championships Be next for the Women of WWE?

The Women’s Revolution sparked unprecedented excitement for women in WWE. Still in its early phases, the newfound momentum has already produced a Hell in a Cell match, Ladder Matches, and several RAW main events. Even further, the women’s division may be getting their or Tag Team Championships.

In an Q & A session in Paris France, WWE Hall of Famer Lita disclosed that tag team belts are currently on WWE’s docket for their women Superstars.

“There have been talks of tag titles for the Women’s Division, and I think that I love that they first introduced the MITB briefcase, that’s been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture,” she said.

Lita continued to express her excitement for the prospects of tag team women’s wrestling.

“I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they’ve seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster,” she offered.

Women’s Tag Team Championships could be great as there are already roots for the division. With obvious teams like the Bellas and Bayley and Sasha, WWE transition to a tag division would be all too easy.

The attraction that is women’s wrestling is growing by the day as fans seem to be more interested in ever. In light of the surging support, WWE is ready to capitalize.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is seriously considering rolling out a 15-women Royal Rumble for the Philadelphia pay-per-view. The thinking is that WWE has a deep enough pool of talent to have a complete match. WWE can draw from RAW and SmackDown as well as NXT and even Mae You Classic competitors.

The time feels right for WWE to pull this trigger. With all of the hype that Asuka and Ronda Rousey are getting WWE has more eyes on women;s wrestling than ever. Even better, we can assume that WWE will keep that same stakes involved as the winner would get a title shot at WrestleMania. with that said, Ronda Rousey may be the early front-runner for the first ever Women’s Rumble.

