Women’s Royal Rumble in the Works for 2018?

2017 has been a year of firsts for the women of WWE. In June we saw the first ever women’s ladder match. In Septemeber, we saw the first ever Mae Young Classic. And all year long, women have been consistently main eventing RAW and SmackDown. This wave of new precedent may just be getting started because WWE could be hosting the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble to kick off 2018.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is seriously considering rolling out a 15-women Royal Rumble for the Philadelphia pay-per-view. The thinking is that WWE has a deep enough pool of talent to have a complete match. WWE can draw from RAW and SmackDown as well as NXT and even Mae You Classic competitors.

The time feels right for WWE to pull this trigger. With all of the hype that Asuka and Ronda Rousey are getting WWE has more eyes on women;s wrestling than ever. Even better, we can assume that WWE will keep that same stakes involved as the winner would get a title shot at WrestleMania. with that said, Ronda Rousey may be the early front-runner for the first ever Women’s Rumble.

Charlotte first teased the idea of an all women’s Rumble to us when we spoke with her in January. When we asked the former Women’s Champion if she had any interest in becoming the next woman to get involved with the men, she put the focus on the women getting their own time to shine.

“I think our focus should be building a stronger division, showing that we are just as big of a draw as the men, but once I’m not in the title picture anymore, I think it would be great to enter the Rumble, because at the end of the day, I can out wrestle some of them, but it would have to make storyline sense. I hope in the future, if we have a big enough division to do it or if they ever bring RAW and Smackdown back together, I’d love for us to have an all-female Royal Rumble. I think that would be awesome.”

The women have broken major ground in the past year, headlining RAW and SmackDown main events, competing in Ironman, Hell In A Cell and Money In The Bank matches. Main eventing a WrestleMania and getting their own Royal Rumble are the most logical goals left on the checklist.