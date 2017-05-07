Is SmackDown WWE’s Most Important Show?

Full disclosure, I love Smackdown. Since going live on the USA Network it continuously beats RAW in show quality.

But, it’s still little brother.

Well, technically NXT is little brother, but that definitely makes SmackDown middle brother. And that’s OK, because SmackDown absolutely knows what is supposed to be.

The Superstar Shake-Up proved this by relocating Dean Ambrose and his Intercontinental Title to RAW along with the hottest heels (and acts, for that matter) in the company, Alexa Bliss and The Miz.

Smackdown made good, too though. Adding the New Day will certainly bolster a limping tag division. The transfer of Owens to SmackDown can only be seen as a positive, as well. But for their biggest grab, SmackDown nabbed Charlotte. Better known as the best women’s wrestler in history.

Frankly, I lifted a questioning eyebrow when Charlotte departed RAW. Conventional logic says keep the biggest stars on the biggest show. Charlotte is undoubted the biggest earner from the women’s division, so why make the switch?

Was it time to move on from Bayley and Sasha? Was it to anchor the SmackDown Women’s division? Was it consolation for SmackDown being gutted?

All of these are part of the decision, no doubt. But this past Smackdown tipped WWE’s hand:

Charlotte is on Smackdown to be a babyface.

After some deep mediation, this is the only answer. It would be silly to prescribe a drastic change of character and let her stumble on RAW. Plopping a freshly turned Charlotte next the consummately wholesome Bayley would be like placing the Wicked Witch of the West in a Care Bare commune. We would notice.

But on Smackdown, the proverbial land of opportunity (and story lines) Charlotte can ease into this experiment. Her main roster debut reminded us how hard it is to get over as a babyface. But now, since she has undeniable clout with WWE and the fans, things will be different. She’ll never be Daniel Bryan, but she doesn’t have to be. Her shift will be subtle. Watch for her promos to tone down the ego and for her move-set to get a touch of baby face fire.

If the latest SmackDown was Day 1, then I can’t wait to see what Charlotte is like, say, around SummerSlam. The implications of the Queen women’s division flipping sides are interesting. Does this make a Sasha heel turn that much more likely? How does the balance of power work between Charlotte and Becky Lynch? And above all, when do we get to see Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte?

All of this is made possible by the acknowledgment of SmackDown being the proving ground for RAW. That’s why Shinsuke Nakamura is there. It’s why Roman Reigns will never be there. It’s kind of genius too; a safe place to try new things.

Every week Smackdown will prove it’s B-Showiness, and I’ll be here to underline and analyze. What will it be next week? A 10 minute Jinder Mahal promo? Maybe Erik Rowan becomes Naomi’s valet? The possibilities are endless. I can’t wait to watch.

