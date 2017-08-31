Why Roman Reigns Is Winless in His Last 4 WWE Pay-Per-View Matches

Don’t look now, but Roman Reigns is in the middle of a pay-per-view losing streak. All of a sudden the man who extinguished The Undertaker at WrestleMania can’t buy a big win in WWE.

However, Reigns’ cold spell may be part of a bigger plan by WWE officials.

WWE insider, Dave Meltzer, recently answered a fans’ observation that Reigns has not won a pay-per-view match since his WrestleMania 33 victory against The Deadman.

They think it’ll make people like him more. https://t.co/roWNQz9e0V — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 23, 2017

Now, this is classic reverse psychology. WWE has spent the last 2 years or so handing Reigns massive wins. This favorable treatment of The Big Dog began to spook fans into thinking another Super Cena was being crafted. So, in response fans chose to hate Roman Reigns. The worst episode of this happened at the 2015 Royal Rumble where the disdain for Reigns was so bad that it even got The Rock booed.

So to correct their heavy hands, WWE has given a character-building losing streak to Reigns. He lost cleanly to Braun Strowman at Payback, then had a losing effort at Extreme Rules’ Fatal 5-Way, another loss at Great Balls of Fire’s Ambulance Match, and would actually eat the fateful pin at SummerSlam’s Fatal 4-Way. So to sum, Roman Reigns is 0-4 is his last PPV’s – that would be a clean sweep in every major sport (we’re not sure what the sports equivalent of Bray Wyatt’s PPV record is).

Despite his losing ways, WWE has made sure to keep him a relevant topic of conversation. He did retire the greatest WrestleMania performer of all time. And he did try to murder Braun Strowman with an ambulance. And he did just have a very contentious RAW with John Cena. So for Reigns fans out there – he’ll be fine.

That said, are we nearing the end of Reigns’ slide? Well, we don’t have his opponent for next month’s No Mercy, but consider names like Samoa Joe, The Miz, Finn Balor or even Bray Wyatt (lol) to be in the mix.

While it’s conceivable that Reigns loses cleanly at No Mercy, count on WWE crafting him a gratuitous winning streak sooner rather than later. Even though Reigns has been involved in some marquee moments as of late, WWE’s exercise in psychology may be working. Reign will always be booed, and WWE likely knows this, but little losing streaks like this makes him human, thus a little more relatable. We’ll find out how well it’s worked in the coming months.