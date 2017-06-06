Real Reason The Hardy Boyz Weren’t On RAW

Coming off their first loss as a team since returning to the WWE, many fans were surprised to see The Hardy Boyz missing from Raw. According to CagesideSeats, the Hardys were not featured on the program for a very DELIGHTFUL reason. The duo were already scheduled to miss some time due to Matt’s wife, Reby, being expected to give birth to their second son any day now.

Matt’s first child, Maxel, was a major part of the ‘Broken Universe’ that the Hardy’s created during their time with TNA. “King Maxel” even became the youngest superstar in wrestling history to pick up a victory when he defeated Rockstar Spud at TNA Total Deletion.

Further speculation on the Hardys have stated that the 7 time Tag Champions may not be long for the tag team division. As reported by IWNerd.com, WWE may soon allow Matt to become a version of his ‘Broken’ self while pushing Jeff to forge his own solo path under his classic gimmick that could see him finding his way back into the main event picture.

When Jeff left the company in 2008/2009, he was entrenched in the main event scene, even holding the coveted WWE Championship while selling merchandise at a level that rivaled John Cena.

Matt took to Twitter today to point out an amazing feat for the legendary duo. The Hardy Boyz are the only team to win the WWE Tag Team Championships in 3 different decades, having won their first titles in July of 1999 and their most recent at WrestleMania 33.

The Hardys are the only team to WIN @WWE Tag Titles in 3 different decades. 1990-2000 – 7/5/1999

2000-2010 – 4/2/2007

2010-2020 – 4/2/2017 pic.twitter.com/vCiyUKfEGd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

Jeff recently confirmed that WWE was not interested in pursuing legal action for the ‘Broken’ characters from TNA, but we’re still holding out hope they don’t become OBSOLETE.

Nothing can break a man like having a second child, so hopefully this new baby will at least inspire Matt to give us another Hardy Family song sometime very soon.

