Here’s Why The Undertaker Has Yet to Answer John Cena’s WrestleMania Challenge

When The Undertaker no-showed the final RAW before WrestleMania, we were left to wonder if John Cena will actually be dateless at WrestleMania 34. But fear not, Taker’s string of absences is part of WWE‘s plan.

According to Cagesideseats, Undertaker ignoring Cena’s challenge is being used to generate uncertainty that will translate into a juicy WrestleMania undercurrent. That, and John Cena vs. The Undertaker doesn’t need a promotional campaign because WWE feels that the April 8th show already has a tantalizing card.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey #Undertaker, it’s obvious that you left your hat in the ring, but it’s clear to everybody here that you left your balls at home!” – @JohnCena #DoSomething #WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/2jVD2gwauH — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018

They aren’t wrong, either. WrestleMania 34 features a slew of blockbuster names and may be the most anticipated show in recent WWE memory. With names like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Triple H, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and possible appearances from The Rock and Connor McGregor, WrestleMania 34 could be one for the ages. And that all with Cena vs. Undertaker looming in the background.

We have to admire WWE’s bold choice to not do an ounce of marketing for the iconic match. Not only has the Undertaker not responded to Cena’s barbs, but this match is not even close to being confirmed—at least not on WWE television.

However, the origins of this match date back several months if not several years.

All signs point to John Cena taking a break from WWE after WrestleMania 34. With a ballooning Hollywood schedule and a wedding to plan/execute, 2018 will be a very busy year for Cena. Even more, WWE doesn’t need him anymore. And the Undertaker is the perfect name to execute Cena’s metaphorical death.

That’s not to say Cena won’t be back—he’ll probably headline WrestleMania 35—but for the foreseeable future, WWE will be more focused on establishing Roman Reigns as the new face of the company along with expanding the reach of Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey.

But for WrestleMania 34, we have to take John Cena’s word and think he’ll actually be in the stands as a fan—like he’s been promising for weeks now. How the actually match manifest is anyone’s guess and that why we’ll all be glued to our screens.