Watch The Hardys Throw TNA Championships Into The Lake

The war between The Hardys and TNA/Impact Wrestling wages on. After taking shots at each other earlier this week, Matt and Jeff Hardy released a video Tuesday night of them dropping the TNA tag team titles into the “Lake of Reincarnation.” The Hardys were in possession of the belts due to the fact that they were still TNA Tag Champs at the time their contract expired.

As the belts are thrust into the water, several magical broken slides appear on the screen, including one referencing Reby Hardy’s infamous Twitter rant that says “F*** That Owl” New titles re-emerge from the water as Matt slams his former employer for how they were treated.

The description of the video reads, “After exerting everything within our VESSELS to make TNA trendy and cool again, we were betrayed by the OBSOLETE OWL. Since we carried the TNA Tag Titles to a CELESTIAL plane, as well as becoming greater than our host, the #7Deities mandated that I REINCARNATE these OBSOLETE Titles.”

The description also references his trademark battle with Impact Wrestling: “Rebecca, like Jeff and I, did many things for this brand because we’re upstanding beings. #HouseHardy will now continue to soar to new heights while the OWL fades away and classifies itself as OBSOLETE.”

The legal dispute between Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Impact Wrestling has mostly taken place behind the scenes ever since The Hardys left the company and attempted to bring their “Broken” personas with them.

Impact Wrestling’s stance is they want royalties in return for any revenue that is generated from use of the “Broken” gimmick, considering the gimmick was created under the TNA banner. The Hardys believe they should be able to take the gimmick with them to Ring of Honor or even the WWE due to the fact that they were the ones who created the gimmick.

Last week it was reported that The Hardys were offered a WWE contract and while we have yet to learn if a deal was accepted, it has been heavily rumored that the former WWE Tag Team Champions could be returning to their old stomping grounds as soon as WrestleMania weekend.

To spark these rumors and take a huge jab at Impact Wrestling along the way, WWE Network tweeted out a video of The Hardy Boyz’ legendary TLC match from WrestleMania 25 against Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz. In the tweet, notice how WWE makes a point to highlight the word BROKEN.

Impact Wrestling made their own trolling move last week when they added the letters TM (noting a trademark) to all mentions of “Broken Matt” or “Brother Nero” and the “Broken” universe on their official YouTube account. While adding the letters doesn’t legally change anything, it sends a message that Impact is not backing off their legal claim to the name.

While The Hardy Boyz future with the WWE future remains in limbo, they will defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships this weekend against The Young Bucks at ROH’s Supercard of Honor XI.

