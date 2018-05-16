Watch: Ronda Rousey Earns Second Victory as a WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey is officially 2-0 as a WWE Superstar

On Wednesday, Rousey made her live event debut when she teamed up with Natalya against Mickie James and Liv Morgan in Geneva, Switzerland. Working the hot tag, Rousey exploded into the ring and made quick work of her foes.

It’s good to see Rousey back in action as her electric WrestleMania 34 appearance left us clamoring for more.

We’ll likely get a few more clips of her in action as WWE‘s European tour wraps up, but her next televised match likely won’t happen until the June 17 Money in the Bank match. WWE announced this week that Rousey will take on RAW Women’s Champion, Nia Jax as she vies to earn her first ever WWE title.

This story is developing…

Photo: ProWrestlingSheet/WWE