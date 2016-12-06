Watch Roman Reigns Get BeanBoozled!

Disgruntled WWE fans may not be able to boo Roman Reigns out of his top spot, but at least now they can watch him suffer.

In a partnership with BeanBoozled, WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Enzo Amore and more take their chances on potentially eating horribly flavored jelly beans in the BeanBoozled Challenge.

How did they miss giving The Big Dog the one that tasted like dog food?

Roman is scheduled to face off with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Roadblock: End Of The Line, December 18th on the WWE Network.

