Watch Goldberg Own Foul-Mouthed Fans After Fastlane

One of Goldberg‘s biggest reasons for coming back to the WWE was that he said he missed being a superhero for kids everywhere and wanted his son to get a chance to see him as that superhero for the first time.

Since his in ring return in November, the new Universal Champion has accomplished everything he’s set out to do, including being a role model for the younger crowd.

In the modern WWE, there aren’t too stars outside of John Cena and Bayley who spend time slapping high fives and hugging children. While the modern wrestling landscape is filled with shades of gray, Goldberg has made a point to be a clear cut “good guy.”

And in true super hero form, Goldberg, took some time after his Fastlane victory to remind some other fans to check their foul mouths around the impressionable children he just spent 22 seconds trying to impress.

As Goldberg was walking around the ring celebrating with the fans in attendance, someone made the very bad decision of dropping an F-Bomb. The former WCW icon took a moment away from his celebration to give the fans all a lesson in using foul language when children are around.

After hearing the F-bomb, Goldberg said “Watch your language, there’s kids around here. Just cause you guys are low-life’s, doesn’t mean that you need to pass it around.”

If I was watching this in the Attitude Era, I would be killing Goldberg for being so “out of touch” with the fans. But, as a father of two young children, I appreciate the effort. Most wrestling fans became fans when they were children rooting for good guys to defeat the bad guys.

Apparently, Paul Heyman didn’t get Goldberg’s message as he ended their RAW segment this past week by telling the Champ that by the end of WrestleMania he would be “Brock’s bitch.”

Watch your mouth, Paulie.

