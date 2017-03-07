Watch Goldberg Get New Championship Side Plates

If you are still upset about Kevin Owens losing his Universal Championship, this is going to hurt. Actually, what are you even doing here? You saw the headline, didn’t you?

Ah well, either way, WWE posted a video today of KO being removed from the red Universal Championship belt that will go around the waist of new champion, Goldberg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s the first time since 2003 that Goldberg’s name has adorned a championship belt and probably the first time since 1999 that a tribal symbol was put on anything.

Hopefully the new Goldberg plates come off just as easy as the WCW Icon is set to face and likely lose his championship to “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Tune in to RAW tonight on the USA Network at 8pm ET to see Goldberg’s first night as Champion as well as Kevin Owens’ response to the shocking loss.

