Vince McMahon Took The Doomsday Device In A Strip Club

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Joe Lauranitis, better known to the wrestling world as Road Warrior Animal, recently told an amazing story to Sports Illustrated about the time they surprised Vince McMahon with their finishing manuever, the Doomsday Device, in a Texas strip club.

According to Animal, the LOD were infamous for delivering their signature move, anywhere, anytime, and apparently, not even the boss was safe.

“We were in San Antonio, and this was a great time in the business,” recalled Animal. “This was a great time in the wrestling business.”

Most of the talent—which included Hulk Hogan, the Road Warriors, the Hart Foundation’s Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart, and the Warlord—were relaxing after a long stretch of shows, when Animal saw the cue from Hogan that McMahon needed to go up for the Doomsday Device, which saw Animal hoist a man up on his shoulders and then Hawk would leap from the top rope and clothesline him off.

“Hogan waved at me when Vince wasn’t looking and gave me the thumbs up,” said Animal. “I looked at Hawk and said, ‘Bro, let’s give Vince a Doomsday.’ So I got behind Vince and got him on my shoulders, and Hawk literally jumped on the stage at a male dance place—with female dancers, mind you—and the dancer moved aside, because she probably wasn’t used to seeing a 275-pound man with traps coming out of his ears. Then Hawk came running off the stage and clotheslined Vince off my shoulders.”

Hogan caught Vince so he did not have to take the flip from the clothesline.

“You can only imagine all of us doing this right in the middle of a dance club, but it was all done in fun. Shortly after, we were all escorted out.”

And to think Titus O’Neil was suspended for grabbing Vince’s arm. Oh, how times have changed.

