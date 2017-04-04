Vince McMahon Announces Kurt Angle As The New GM On RAW

Anything can happen on the RAW After WrestleMania and tonight it did. For the first time in nearly a year, the Chairman of the WWE, Vince McMahon showed up on the RAW after WrestleMania to announce that it was time to “shake things up around here.”

Citing Stephanie McMahon’s fall through the table at WrestleMania, Vince noted that RAW would be in need of leadership as she nursed her wounds. Vince announced that since Mick Foley was already gone it was time for a new RAW GM and that it was none other than 2017 WWE Hall of Fame headliner, Kurt Angle.

Ever since Kurt Angle was first announced as a 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame nominee, long time WWE fans have been dying to see the Olympic Hero back on our TV screens for the first time in over a decade.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported several weeks ago that Kurt Angle would have a role with WWE after his Hall Of Fame induction and was expected to have another match with them at some point. Due to his age and other health concerns, WWE is not planning on the former champion working a full time schedule.

The set up of Angle running the ship while Stephanie and Triple H are out will make for an amazing clash upon their return.

