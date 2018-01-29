Usos Sweep Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to Retain

The Usos succesfully defending their Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event by defeating Chad Gable and Shelton

The Usos took the first fall by Jey Uso scoring a pin on a downed Chad Gable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Normally a 2-out-of-3 falls match sees both teams get at least one fall, but the Usos were able to complete the sweep by rolling up Gable for the win.

The match started out back and forth as both teams got incredibly close near falls. The Usos grabbed the advantage after Gable took a series of superkicks from both Samoan brothers.

The amateur wrestling experts tried to rally by hitting their powerbomb double team finisher outside the ring, but before they could capitalize, Benjamin had his shoulders rolled up.

Since teaming up, Gable and Benjamin have been unable to secure any tag team championship gold despite multiple attempts and one false finish when a pinfall was overturned on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Meanwhile, the Usos are in their fifth reign as tag champs in the WWE. With the road to WrestleMania 34 officially underway, this could be a sign that the two finally break their career streak of only wrestling on the WrestleMania pre-show. Possible contenders for the duo going forward include The New Day, a potential rematch with Gable and Benjamin or a match against the dup of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.