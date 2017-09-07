Why Vince McMahon is Coming to SmackDown Next Week

When SmackDown’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view arrives on October 8th, all indicators point to Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens climbing into the gruesome structure.

Last night’s SmackDown had its heaviest dose of drama in 2017. Things got so raucous, that Vince McMahon himself will be at next week’s SmackDown Live in Las Vegas to help stabilize the situation between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

However, this is WWE, and we all know that when Vince McMahon comes on camera its chaos, not stability that ensues. In fact, the last time we saw McMahon, he nearly granted his son’s death wish by handing him to the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32. Will he be doing the same next week?

Hell in a Cell is just about a month away and we still do not have its main event. We do know that Jinder Mahal will be defending his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, but no one has even whispered that they’ll have their match in the actual cell.

Traditionally WWE’s hottest feud gets the right to the Hell in Cell stage. After last night, no one could argue that Shane and KO have the steamiest rivalry on SmackDown.

Apologies to the @WWE Superstars, employees, & fans that were affected by my actions tonight that led to my suspension. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) September 6, 2017

Shane’s violent outburst earned him an indefinite suspension, but that doesn’t quite explain why Vince will be present for next week’s show.

Kevin Owens has promised to turn SmackDown into his own volatile play pin, so perhaps Vince is coming to squash that. But that’s not nearly sensational enough to for Vince to use one of his rare appearances. Vince will be there to raise the stakes. Could career be placed on the line? Could Shane’s power be up for grabs? Could Vince assign himself guest referee?

According to WWE.com, Vince is coming to “Address” the situation:

“The animosity between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon has reached its boiling point, and only one person can perhaps put an end to it: Mr. McMahon!

The WWE Chairman and CEO will be at Sin City SmackDown next week to address the bad blood between his son and KO, which boiled over Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE. After Shane attempted to stop Owens from again making himself referee for a match, KO crossed the line by insulting Shane’s family.”

WWE is being all too coy on this subject. But the smart money says we’ll be seeing KO and Shane in the steel construction in October.