Possible SPOILERS On WWE’s “Superstar Shake-Up”

This past Monday Night on Raw, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that next week on Monday Night Raw, there would be a “good ol’ superstar shakeup.” Many had speculated that WWE would be having another draft this year, but weren’t exactly sure how the event would be formatted considering how hard it would be for the brands to start from scratch. WWE revealed that the shakeup would function more as a trade deadline than a draft with deals being made between GM’s Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle.

We came up with a list of 5 trades we’d like to see happen and now backstage reports are starting to leak out about which stars will actually be on the move.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at this time, it is being said that former WWE Champion AJ Styles is a lock to be traded to Monday Night Raw. Also, the report states that the New Day will be moved to SmackDown LIVE.

Additionally, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss could be swapped, which would put Flair on SmackDown LIVE and Bliss on Raw.

There has also been talk of moving Roman Reigns to SmackDown LIVE, as Vince McMahon teased the possibility during his 4th quarter earnings call, when he discussed how the brand split would allow for opportunities to keep talents fresh as they go from brand to brand, saying it’s hard to create new stars with just one show but the brand split allows other talents to get a chance to climb the ladder of success. He specifically used Roman Reigns potentially jumping to SmackDown as an example.

Meltzer reports that as of now, it appears as if Roman is most likely to stay on RAW. Considering the amount of heat he received this past Monday after retiring The Undertaker, it’s hard to imagine Roman going anywhere anytime soon.

