Update On Stone Cold and Mick Foley’s WWE Status

Mick Foley was replaced as Raw GM two weeks ago when Triple H sent the WWE Hall of Famer packing. Many rumors suggested the Hardcore Legend would be inserted into the WrestleMania program between Hunter and Seth Rollins, but Foley was nowhere to be seen.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Mick Foley is no longer employed by WWE. Foley wasn’t under contract as General Manager and the joke was that him being fired on television was the real thing since he is no longer getting paid as a TV performer. Foley originally wasn’t going to attend the WWE events in Orlando but Stephanie McMahon convinced him into doing so.

Foley was rumored to be needing to step away from the WWE for some time as he was in due for a major hip surgery. It’s being reported that the surgery is currently scheduled for April 19th.

Another WWE legend that was surprisingly absent from WrestleMania weekend was the man who Vince McMahon once called the company’s greatest superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin did not make any appearances during Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando.

Apparently Steve Austin’s contract with WWE to produce podcasts on the network has reportedly expired. Austin was one of five guys that Diamond Dallas Page listed as people to induct him into the Hall of Fame. The other four were Jake Roberts, Scott Hall, Mick Foley, and Eric Bischoff.

The absence of Austin doesn’t necessarily mean he is permanently on the outs with WWE. WWE used Austin, Michaels and Foley at last year’s ‘Mania in Dallas for an onscreen segment in which the legends easily disposed of The League Of Nations and danced with The New Day. Perhaps WWE didn’t want to go to that well again so soon when WrestleMania 33’s card was already so stacked.

