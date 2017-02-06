Update On Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return

Could we be close to seeing Hulk Hogan back on WWE TV? The Hulkster has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring the Hall of Famer back into the fold. During a Twitter Q and A, Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer was asked how long it would be until the Hulkster found his way back into a WWE ring.

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

Considering Meltzer is the most credible insider in the wrestling industry, I would say it’s safe to assume we’ll see the red and yellow running wild at some point in 2017.

Do you feel the Hulkster has paid enough of a price and should be forgiven? Or put another way, what are you going to do when the WWE and Hulkamania run wild … again … over you?

