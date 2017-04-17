Update On Finn Balor’s Injury Status

Only a few weeks into his television return, it was reported that Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last week’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider. The injury came when Balor took a stiff forearm shot to the side of the head from Jinder Mahal during their match.

Balor was taken off this weekend’s WWE live events but PWInsider is reporting that Balor is in Columbus, Ohio today for Raw and will need to undergo medical testing to see if he can be cleared for action.

Ever since joining the main roster, Balor’s time has been marred by unfortunate injuries. First, it was in the match where he claimed the first ever Universal Championship that he suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss six months.

Fans have been tweeting their displeasure towards Mahal since the incident took place. No word on whether or not Mahal’s move to Smackdown was spurred by the incident, but Jinder did make his SD Live debut the following night in a loss to Mojo Rawley (with an assist from Rob Gronkowski).

After Balor finished his match with Mahal, he was greeted on the jumbotron by Raw’s newest supernatural character, Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds gave The Demon King a three week heads up when he warned him to watch his back after Wyatt was done taking Randy Orton through a House of Horrors at WWE’s upcoming Payback pay per view.

Balor seems to be taking the injury in stride as he tweeted the following image to Jinder over the weekend.

Tune into the USA Network tonight at 8ET to see if the Balor Club leader will be back in action.

