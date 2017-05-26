Update On Braun Strowman’s WWE Return Date

If you’re missing the Monster Among Men, do not worry. Braun Strowman isn’t finished with you yet.

According to PWInsider, officials are expecting Strowman to return well before the six-month timeframe given by the WWE. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE still had plans for Strowman to return in time to set up a HUGE main event with Brock Lesnar at SumemrSlam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strowman was written off WWE TV in an angle with Roman Reigns on Raw where the big man had his “injured shoulder” repeatedly bashed by a chair. Strowman was actually needing to get a lingering issue with his elbow taken care of. Before the WWE’s ‘New Face Of Destruction’ went into surgery, he posted a warning to the rest of the WWE.

“I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown”

Not coincidentally, the ratings for Raw have dropped each week that Braun has been absent. The timing couldn’t have been worse as Raw’s other special attraction, Brock Lesnar, was already scheduled to be gone until after Extreme Rules.

More: 5 Ways To Fix Monday Night RAW

Strowman posted an image on his Instagram page of his shattered elbow healing up post-surgery and warning, it’s grizzly.

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I’m going to unleash as soon as I’m healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Another Raw star who is currently on the sidelines is Emma. Meltzer also revealed that her injury is not as dire as originally thought and she could be returning to the program as early as June.

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.