Did Saudi Arabia Just Spoil The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Secret?

While the internet seems to have figured out The Undertaker‘s WrestleMania role, WWE has yet to utter a word. However, a wholly unrelated event may have tipped WWE’s hand concerning the Deadman’s return.

WWE recently made waves when they announced the Greatest Royal Rumble, in accordance to a 10-year partnership with Vision 2030, a Saudi Arabian social and economic reform program. But what makes this event so novel, is its use 50 WWE Superstars, instead of the customary 30.

While they haven’t been confirmed of the match itself, John Cena, Triple H, and Roman Reigns will all at least be there. And according to PWInsider, so will The Undertaker.

Per the report, WWE is exhausting themselves to make this event feel special. That lasting impact starts with the crew WWE will bring and with the addition of The Undertaker, it’s clear WWE is committed to cultivating a fruitful relationship with the Saudis.

The Great Royal Rumble is set for April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but it’s what precedes the international bacchanal that has juicy Undertaker implications.

WrestleMania 34 is April 8th. While The Undertaker’s involvement is expected, it is by no means guaranteed. However, seeing that he’ll join WWE three weeks later for a Saudi Arabian excursion, we have room to deduce that he’ll be in WWE before they make that journey—specifically, at WrestleMania.

Rumors have swirled for months that Undertaker and John Cena are destined to meet in New Orleans. While Cena said that match was “impossible” in a masterful promo from RAW, few actually believed him. And even if a WrestleMania match wasn’t in the cards, the crowd’s nuclear reaction to the concept would have immediately convinced them to make it happen.

For all of 2018, Cena has been obsessed with finding his road to WrestleMania. However the 16-time WWE Champion came up short at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Fastlane, which reduced him to a confused, lonesome, and depressed 40-year old hunk of meat.

But, Cena will soon get his WrestleMania direction. Possibly at the next episode of RAW or SmackDown.