The Internet Reacts to The Undertaker’s Vague Appearance at RAW 25

RAW 25 saw the Undertaker return for the first time since WrestleMania 33 and his appearance came with a head-scratching message.

The Deadman visited one of his earliest graveyards, RAW’s original home, the Manhattan Center to a huge ovation. Once the crowd came to a simmer, Taker cut an ambiguous promo that left plenty to interpretation. Did he retire? Did he enter the Royal Rumble? Or did he hint at returning later in the show? Luckily, the internet specializes in speculation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time… you REST IN PEACE!!!” – The #Undertaker #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/tXQgpffh9a — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

Someone explain to me the Undertaker segment…#RAW25 — TweetProWrestling (@TweetPW) January 23, 2018

I hope there’s more with The Undertaker tonight. If not, that was a big disappointment. #RAW25 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 23, 2018

Wait What!?!? Did anybody know what #Undertaker ment in that promo because It didn’t sound like a retirement and I hope it wasn’t #RAW #RAW25 — ThePhenomenalAngel (@P1Ange1) January 23, 2018

Did I just get a shout-out from The Undertaker? How cool is that? #RAW25 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2018

Me: wow Undertaker just retired Announcers: WAS THAT A WARNING!? — Tanandler Bong (@Tanner1495) January 23, 2018

Trying to figure out if The Undertaker is retired or not. #RAW25 #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/3eEWDlkQPS — The Fan’s Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) January 23, 2018

However, many fans seemed to believe that this was just an Undertaker appetizer and the Deadman will show up at the Barclay’s Center before the night is over.

I think we will see the Undertaker again tonight at the main arena. #RAW25 — Tara Nicole Ridge (@ridgegirl94) January 23, 2018