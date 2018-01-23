The Internet Reacts to The Undertaker’s Vague Appearance at RAW 25

RAW 25 saw the Undertaker return for the first time since WrestleMania 33 and his appearance came with a head-scratching message.
The Deadman visited one of his earliest graveyards, RAW’s original home, the Manhattan Center to a huge ovation. Once the crowd came to a simmer, Taker cut an ambiguous promo that left plenty to interpretation. Did he retire? Did he enter the Royal Rumble? Or did he hint at returning later in the show? Luckily, the internet specializes in speculation.
“I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time… you REST IN PEACE!!!” – The #Undertaker #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/tXQgpffh9a— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
Someone explain to me the Undertaker segment…#RAW25— TweetProWrestling (@TweetPW) January 23, 2018
I hope there’s more with The Undertaker tonight. If not, that was a big disappointment. #RAW25— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 23, 2018
#RAW25— Tejas Kulkarni (@imteja18) January 23, 2018
What is that…..😢😭 #Undertaker
He is retired ???
Wait What!?!? Did anybody know what #Undertaker ment in that promo because It didn’t sound like a retirement and I hope it wasn’t #RAW #RAW25— ThePhenomenalAngel (@P1Ange1) January 23, 2018
Did I just get a shout-out from The Undertaker? How cool is that? #RAW25— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2018
Me: wow Undertaker just retired
Announcers: WAS THAT A WARNING!?— Tanandler Bong (@Tanner1495) January 23, 2018
Trying to figure out if The Undertaker is retired or not. #RAW25 #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/3eEWDlkQPS— The Fan’s Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) January 23, 2018
However, many fans seemed to believe that this was just an Undertaker appetizer and the Deadman will show up at the Barclay’s Center before the night is over.
I think we will see the Undertaker again tonight at the main arena. #RAW25— Tara Nicole Ridge (@ridgegirl94) January 23, 2018
#RAW25. I wonder if the Undertaker is racing over to the Barclays Center to appear again. This segment seemed weak— Jeffrey Wilhelm (@JeffreyWilhelm5) January 23, 2018