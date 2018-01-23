WWE

The Internet Reacts to The Undertaker’s Vague Appearance at RAW 25

RAW 25 saw the Undertaker return for the first time since WrestleMania 33 and his appearance came with a head-scratching message.

The Deadman visited one of his earliest graveyards, RAW’s original home, the Manhattan Center to a huge ovation. Once the crowd came to a simmer, Taker cut an ambiguous promo that left plenty to interpretation. Did he retire? Did he enter the Royal Rumble? Or did he hint at returning later in the show? Luckily, the internet specializes in speculation.

However, many fans seemed to believe that this was just an Undertaker appetizer and the Deadman will show up at the Barclay’s Center before the night is over.

