Recent Photo of the Undertaker Gives Major Hint on His WWE Future

Much has been made about a potential Undertaker return to WWE. After being spotted on a plane to SummerSlam, rumors have continued to perpetuate about his imminent return to the ring – specifically for a Survivor Series match with John Cena. However, the Deadman’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, may have just revealed Taker’s real future.

She posted a picture of a civilian Taker on Instagram with the following message:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#Retiredlife?” Did McCool just spill the beans or is she just playing it McCool? It’s impossible to know. But at 52-years old, Taker could certainly be done. His last showing at WrestleMania 33 was particularly bad as the Phenom looked all too mortal.

However, John Cena went out of his way to underline Undertaker’s shoddy WrestleMania performance in his verbal showdowns with Roman Reigns. This has served as a jump off point for plenty of speculation that the Undertaker will show up to hold Cena accountable.

In fact, reports have surfaced that Taker may be interfering in Sunday’s No Mercy match between Cena and Reigns. This run-in by the Deadman would pave the way for Survivor Series match with Cena.

However, according to McCool’s post, all of this wonderful speculation could prove to mean nothing. The Undertaker‘s final image at Wrestlemania seemed to solidify his retirement. How much clearer of a message do we need? Undertaker removing his hat and gloves was a symbol that even the dullest of 3rd graders could understand.

But this is professional wrestling and anything can happen. Sunday night should supply us the indicator we need to either get excited or move on from The Undertaker.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!