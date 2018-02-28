Huge WrestleMania Update Concerning Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and The Undertaker

Late Tuesday night, a rumor surfaced that flipped WrestleMania 34 on its head. And now, new details have come to light.

Justin Barrasso of SI.com reported Tuesday evening that it appeared that not only Rey Mystery would come back to WWE, but would do so in time to have a WrestleMania match with John Cena.

At the time, it seemed like a juicy rumor, but Barrasso has updated his story.

Per the new report, Mysterio will finalize his WWE contract later this week. At this moment, he is scheduled to face John Cena in New Orleans. Mysterio appears to be a replacement for The Undertaker, who allegedly has been ruled out of competing at this year’s WrestleMania.

No details have emerged concerning why Taker was ruled out, but Barrasso asserts that this is indeed the case. Cena said the same thing in his masterful promo from RAW. After sinfully teasing the WWE Universe about a Taker ‘Mania match, Cena solemnly said it was “impossible.”

Cena reportedly wanted to work with Samoa Joe in New Orleans, but an injury wiped out that plan. So now, he and WWE have pivoted to Mysterio who is coming off a dynamite appearance at January’s Royal Rumble.

While that show will always be remembered as Ronda Rousey’s big debut, it was Mysterio who stole the show. At 43 year old, Mystery arguably looked to be at his physical peak. Even more, WWE fans gobbled up his surprise return as the YouTube video of his Rumble entrance has already earned 13 million views.

Just days after the Rumble, Mysterio spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and Vince McMahon and Co. will have a tough time turning down his services.