Two Huge Matches Announced On WWE RAW

The Man, Seth Rollins opened up Monday Night RAW by calling out Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho’s friendship. The Universal champion, Kevin Owens, appeared to declare that not only was his friendship with Y2J in tact, but that he had gotten his best friend three gifts.

The first gift was that Jericho would get a shot at Roman Reigns’ universal championship tonight on RAW. The second gift was that Jericho at December 18th WWE Roadblock. The third gift brought back the Big Show to face Seth Rollins in the ring, immediately. Big Show looked in better shape than he had been in years, but Seth Rollins was able to pick up the win when Show got tired of listening to Kevin Owens orders and choke slammed the Universal champion before walking out.

Could Jericho be taking the US title from Reigns in order to free Roman up to snag the Universal championship from Kevin in two weeks? Despite spending nearly 20 years in the WCW and WWE, Chris Jericho has never won the US championship.

