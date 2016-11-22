Twitter Reacts To Goldberg Beating Brock Lesnar

IT’S OVER!!!! @Goldberg has just done the unthinkable and DEFEATED @BrockLesnar with the #Jackhammer! #SurvivorSeries #BrockvsGoldberg pic.twitter.com/IvXaZGUWIM— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2016
Goldberg shocked the wrestling world at the 30th annual WWE Survivor Series when he won his much-hyped rematch with Brock Lesnar in under 2 minutes! Reeling in disbelief, the wrestling Twitterverse was quick to react! Here are some of the best reactions, starting with RAW GM, Mick Foley!
Stunned. Absolutely stunned.#SurviorSeries— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 21, 2016
Kofi Kingston was quick to offer words of encouragement.
It’s okay Brock. Damn near same thing happened to me earlier….— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) November 21, 2016
Fantasy warfare just got unplugged …
The guy that was playing Brock didn’t have his controller plugged in. #SurvivorSeries— Amit (@aamiboi) November 21, 2016
This one burns …
CM Punk lasted longer in the UFC Octagon than Brock Lesnar lasted in the WWE ring against Goldberg 😂#SurviorSeries— JONATHAN (@jjblasvegas) November 21, 2016
And basically every wrestling journalist …
My actual notes for that main event #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/mwcUZR9AGq— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 21, 2016
Great historical reference point …
Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (#SurvivorSeries 2016): 1:27
Hugh Morrus vs. Goldberg (WCW Monday Nitro – Sept. 22, 1997): 2:43— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 21, 2016
Of course, not everyone was happy with the outcome …
The shock is wearing off. The anger is kicking in. All that hype. The Lesnar streak. Utter nonsense. #SurvivorSeries— Adam Blampied (@AdamTheBlampied) November 21, 2016
And the tweet of the night goes to …
Childhood is tough enough. Imagine your Dad makes you take off you shirt and get in the ring at the #SurvivorSeries.— Farts Unknown (@MartyDeRosa) November 21, 2016
