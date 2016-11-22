Twitter Reacts To Goldberg Beating Brock Lesnar

Goldberg shocked the wrestling world at the 30th annual WWE Survivor Series when he won his much-hyped rematch with Brock Lesnar in under 2 minutes! Reeling in disbelief, the wrestling Twitterverse was quick to react! Here are some of the best reactions, starting with RAW GM, Mick Foley!

Kofi Kingston was quick to offer words of encouragement.

It’s okay Brock. Damn near same thing happened to me earlier…. — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) November 21, 2016

Fantasy warfare just got unplugged …

The guy that was playing Brock didn’t have his controller plugged in. #SurvivorSeries — Amit (@aamiboi) November 21, 2016

This one burns …

CM Punk lasted longer in the UFC Octagon than Brock Lesnar lasted in the WWE ring against Goldberg 😂#SurviorSeries — JONATHAN (@jjblasvegas) November 21, 2016

And basically every wrestling journalist …

My actual notes for that main event #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/mwcUZR9AGq — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 21, 2016

Great historical reference point …

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (#SurvivorSeries 2016): 1:27 Hugh Morrus vs. Goldberg (WCW Monday Nitro – Sept. 22, 1997): 2:43 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 21, 2016

Of course, not everyone was happy with the outcome …

The shock is wearing off. The anger is kicking in. All that hype. The Lesnar streak. Utter nonsense. #SurvivorSeries — Adam Blampied (@AdamTheBlampied) November 21, 2016

And the tweet of the night goes to …

Childhood is tough enough. Imagine your Dad makes you take off you shirt and get in the ring at the #SurvivorSeries. — Farts Unknown (@MartyDeRosa) November 21, 2016

