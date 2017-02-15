Triple Threat Match Announced For WWE Championship

We’re getting a Wrestlemania quality main event tonight on Smackdown Live! Bray Wyatt entered Smackdown as the WWE Champion for the first time in his career and alerted the WWE Universe that he finally had the “whole damn world in his hands.”

Wyatt was quickly met by John Cena who hyped up their rematch later in the evening. After a bit of arguing, AJ Styles was out to remind Cena that he had never received his Championship rematch from losing his title to Cena at the Royal Rumble.

Thankfully, Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan had a simple solution to the problem and announced a huge main event for tonight’s SD Live.

