Triple H’s WWE In-Ring Return Confirmed

Triple H is ready to play the game! Whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready in time for WWE WrestleMania 33, Triple H is confirmed to make his in-ring return at two live events in early March.

BREAKING NEWS! See TRIPLE H live at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 10th when WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Buffalo!! #WWEBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/HCWMLD7uBm — KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) February 26, 2017

The next night, The Game will be involved in a 6 man tag team match in Toronto.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B — MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017

Perhaps Triple H will be teaming with his new proteges, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, in the 6-man tag match.

The WWE has reported that Seth Rollins is unlikely to make this year’s Wrestlemania, but we will likely hear the final word on that tonight when Rollins makes his return to RAW via a sit down interview.

Triple H will be using the live events to get himself back in ring shape for a Wrestlemania match. The Game has not been in the ring since he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at last year’s Mania in Dallas.

There have been several rumored back-up plans for Triple H if Rollins is unable to go. The returning former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, could be the perfect replacement for Rollins as a Demon King vs King of Kings match would be a huge draw as well as a star making opportunity for Balor. Coincidentally, Balor is also advertised to make his in-ring return at the Key Bank Center on March 10th.

However, anyone else defeating Triple H would make Rollins’ eventual win over him much less significant.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Major Update On Hardy Boyz WWE Return / Big Roster Changes Coming After Wrestlemania / Shaq Backing Out Of Wrestlemania Match?