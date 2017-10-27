Triple H to Have Multiple Matches During WWE’s UK Tour

Last weekend, Triple H had to make an impromptu appearance on WWE’s South American tour. It was understood that he was filling in for Kevin Owens who had to fly back the U.S. for a family emergency. With Owens back, one would think Triple H could put his boots back in his bag, right?

Not at all. Triple H not only is coming back, but he’ll be taking part in 5 different shows on WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom. He tweeted out his wrestling schedule on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.

Glasgow 11/1

Brighton 11/2

London 11/3

Minehead 11/4

Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017

As if that weren’t proof enough, WWE.com released the following statement on The Game’s in-ring return.

The Game is once again lacing up his boots, this time for several dates on WWE Live’s upcoming tour through the United Kingdom.

Triple H will join the Superstars of Raw for WWE Live Events in Scotland, England, and Wales Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. The Cerebral Assassin himself confirmed the news on Twitter.

The King of Kings will see ring action when the WWE Live tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro Wednesday, Nov. 1. On Thursday, Nov. 2, it’s off to England and the Brighton Centre, followed by London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Friday, Nov. 3, and Minehead’s Butlins Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4. Triple H completes his leg of the tour in Cardiff, Wales’ Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5.

More: Triple H Coming to SmackDown to Thwart Kevin Owens?

Triple H’s upcoming schedule looks to confirm the rumors that he is working on becoming a regular performer in WWE in the march towards WrestleMania. Those same whispers have him becoming part of the SmackDown brand, likely as an authority figure/wrestler hybrid.

Of course, there’s always the chance he goes to RAW instead but the point of this story is that it sure looked like The Game is building his endurance for a season of full-time WWE work.

Up Next: Triple H Twerks With The New Day During Crazy Segment In South America