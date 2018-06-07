Triple H Sent The Rock a Surprising and Hilarious Photo of Himself

Triple H answered several questions yesterday as part of a WWE panel taking part in the “For Your Consideration” event in North Hollywood, and one of those questions turned into quite the interesting response.

For Your Consideration is an event held to try and convince Emmy voters of a production’s worthiness for winning and being nominated for an Emmy award. WWE has never been nominated for an Emmy and is actively campaigning for a nomination this year.

Stephanie McMahon asked the talent on the panel questions, and her question for Triple H was how it has been in regards to transitioning from performer to head of talent relations and creative.

“I think that when you’re a WWE superstar, obviously the greatest part of what we get to do, putting smiles on people’s faces,” Triple H said. “We’re doing all this stuff, but there’s this, it’s hard to even put it into words. There’s a picture of me out front from WrestleMania this year. I noticed when I walked in today. And, what I noticed about the picture, with HD television and camera work now, I noticed that it’s a shot of Steph and I from WrestleMania, and my legs are covered with goosebumps. I immediately took a snapshot of it and sent it to The Rock to say, ‘dude, look at my legs.’ We used to talk about this all the time, the passion for what we do when you have that moment in front of 80,000 people where your whole body, it’s electric. There’s no other way to describe it, but it just goes into automatic and you’re covered with goosebumps and it’s just this insane adrenaline thing.”

Evidently, The Rock could relate and loved the gesture.

Triple H continued, “Rock sent me a note back like two seconds later and was like, ‘oh my God. If it wouldn’t be totally weird, I would blow this up right now and put this on my trailer wall as an inspiration.’ I said, I know, that’s why I trimmed it a certain way just to show my leg, ‘cuz it was cold at WrestleMania (smiles), but [Rock] said that nobody can understand that like we can, it’s something of the WWE. So at that point in my life, nothing greater than that. I can honestly say that step into where I am now, that pales in comparison to seeing a person with a dream.”

Triple H and The Rock have a history in the wrestling business that goes back to The Rock’s first year with WWE in 1996. At that point, Triple H had been with the company for about a year. They had epic feuds together, most notably a fantastic ladder match at SummerSlam 1998 and a fatal four-way WrestleMania main event in 2000.

It’s always fun to see two legends of the ring discussing their mutual love for the wrestling business, and this story is no different.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.]