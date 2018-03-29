Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Name Greatest WWE Superstar of All Time on ESPN

At the moment, there may not be a more diabolical WWE couple than Triple and Stephanie McMahon. However, despite their insatiable lust for power, they possess a rare understanding of professional wrestling. So when they name their greatest WWE Superstar in history, we’re obligated to listen.

The Authority appeared on ESPN‘s First Take Wednesday morning as were washed asked to pick the ultimate WWE Superstar. Stephanie was the first to answer.

“For me personally it’s got to be Andre the Giant. I think a lot of people would say The Rock, a lot of people might say John Cena, especially recently, but I would say Andre,” Stephanie said. “He’s a pop culture icon that has transcended media around the world,’ she said.

Triple H, who may have surpassed the urge to say himself, chose The Undertaker as the best wrestler to ever set foot in a WWE ring.

“For me the answer is kind of mixed because there are different aspects to that,” Triple H answered. “You can talk about the impact of Hulk Hogan or The Rock and him now being the biggest box office attraction in Hollywood, you can talk about “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. But there’s one guy for me within our industry that resonates beyond all else. When I go to India or the Middle East or Europe or Japan or Australia, South America, it doesn’t matter – one of the names that’s always brought up first and foremost is The Undertaker. The character, iconic character of that… it just transcends everything and it is for so many people that kind of character that encapsulates what WWE is.”

Oddly enough, April will prove to be a pivotal month for both The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

As it stands, it looks all but guaranteed that The Deadman will come out of retirement to take on John Cena at April 8th’s WrestleMania 34. Regardless of how it goes, it will be The Undertaker’s final match.

While Andre will be in New Orleans in effigy (his Battle Royal), HBO and WWE are putting out a highly anticipated documentary about his legendary life and career on April 10th.

