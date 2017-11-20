Triple H Hilariously Runs Into Wall After Survivor Series

Sunday night’s Survivior Series ended with Team Raw standing victorious over Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. Triple H and Braun Strowman were the last two men left standing, thanks to “The Game” hitting Shane McMahon with a Pedigree for the final elimination.

But Strowman wasn’t happy after the win, namely because Triple H teased a betrayal after hitting Kurt Angle, a member of Team Raw, with a Pedigree late in the match to cause his elimination. So as payback for being made a fool of, he hit Triple H with a pair of Running Powerslams as the show went off the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the cameras stopped rolling, Stephanie McMahon came down to the ring to celebrate with her husband. But it was pretty clear Hunter was still loopy from Strowman’s attack.

In what was easily the funniest moment of the night, he stumbled his way up the ramp and smacked into the entrance wall face-first just before making it backstage.

Here’s another angle:

Hopefully The Game’s notoriously huge nose in in one piece!

With the way the show ended, it’s safe to say we’ll see the fallout on tonight’s Monday Night Raw. Triple H doesn’t like to be made a fool of, so he’ll likely have some sort of punishment for the monstrous Strowman.